4 Analysts Have This To Say About MeridianLink

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.38, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 19.7% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of MeridianLink by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Outperform $24.00 $28.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Underweight $19.00 $20.00 Nik Cremo UBS Lowers Neutral $20.50 $25.50 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MeridianLink. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MeridianLink compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MeridianLink's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into MeridianLink's Background

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based software solution for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. It generates maximum revenue from Lending Software Solutions.

A Deep Dive into MeridianLink's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MeridianLink's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MeridianLink's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -8.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MeridianLink's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MeridianLink's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MeridianLink's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.12. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

