4 Analysts Have This To Say About Limbach Holdings

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $113.5, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. Marking an increase of 4.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $108.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Limbach Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Buy $102.00 $117.00 Rob Brown Lake Street Raises Buy $125.00 $100.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $117.00 $110.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $108.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Limbach Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Limbach Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Limbach Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Limbach Holdings's Background

Limbach Holdings Inc is a commercial specialty contractor in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades. It operates in two segments namely General Contractor Relationships (GCR) and Owner Direct Relationships (ODR). The company generates maximum revenue from the ODR segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Limbach Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Limbach Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Limbach Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.59%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Limbach Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Limbach Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

