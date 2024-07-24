4 Analysts Have This To Say About Life Time Group Hldgs

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $20.67, the current average has increased by 22.16%.

The standing of Life Time Group Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $27.00 $23.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $30.00 - John Baumgartner Mizuho Raises Buy $29.00 $23.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Life Time Group Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Life Time Group Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Life Time Group Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand offering health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community. It is engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Life Time Group Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life Time Group Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.88.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

