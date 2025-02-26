4 Analysts Have This To Say About Intuit

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $748.5, a high estimate of $785.00, and a low estimate of $714.00. Highlighting a 0.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $755.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intuit. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $714.00 $760.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $730.00 $730.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $785.00 $765.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $765.00 $765.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intuit. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intuit's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Intuit's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intuit analyst ratings.

Get to Know Intuit Better

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

A Deep Dive into Intuit's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Intuit displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INTU

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for INTU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.