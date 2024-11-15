4 Analysts Have This To Say About Host Hotels & Resorts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Host Hotels & Resorts, presenting an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.24% lower than the prior average price target of $21.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Host Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Announces Buy $22.00 - Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts owns 77 predominantly urban and resort upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties representing nearly 42,000 rooms, mainly in the United States. Host recently sold off the company's interests in a joint venture owning a portfolio of hotels throughout Europe and also sold other joint ventures that owned properties in Asia and the United States. The majority of Host's portfolio operates under the Marriott and Starwood brands.

Host Hotels & Resorts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Host Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.65% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Host Hotels & Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Host Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Host Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

