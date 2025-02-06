4 Analysts Have This To Say About Griffon

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $100.0, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.4% increase from the previous average price target of $92.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Griffon's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $95.00 $92.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $100.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Griffon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Griffon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Griffon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Griffon's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Griffon analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Griffon

Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Consumer and Professional Products: is a provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (Clopay). Clopay is the manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment. Operates in USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Others.

Griffon: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Griffon's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Griffon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 27.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Griffon's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GFF

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Dec 2020 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GFF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.