4 Analysts Have This To Say About Green Plains

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.25, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 45.0%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Green Plains. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laurence Alexander Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $14.00 Manav Gupta UBS Announces Neutral $7.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $18.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Green Plains. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Green Plains compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Green Plains's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Green Plains's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Green Plains's Background

Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in two segments based on function. The ethanol production segment, which generates the majority of revenue, includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, natural gas and other commodities.

Key Indicators: Green Plains's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Green Plains's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Green Plains's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -9.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Green Plains's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

