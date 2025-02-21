4 Analysts Have This To Say About GDS Holdings

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.0, along with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 36.35% from the previous average price target of $25.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of GDS Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Outperform $53.00 $25.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $35.00 - Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GDS Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GDS Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GDS Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of GDS Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GDS Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know GDS Holdings Better

GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. It has aggressively raised capital over the past four years for expansion. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expanding into Southeast Asia. GDS listed on the Nasdaq in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

GDS Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GDS Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GDS Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -6.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GDS Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GDS Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: GDS Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Feb 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GDS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.