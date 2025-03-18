4 Analysts Have This To Say About Five Below

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Five Below, revealing an average target of $102.25, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average represents a 8.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $111.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Five Below's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $85.00 $115.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $102.00 $107.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $107.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Five Below. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Five Below's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.

Get to Know Five Below Better

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

Five Below: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Five Below's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIVE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FIVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.