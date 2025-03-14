4 Analysts Have This To Say About FiscalNote Holdings

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $2.69, a high estimate of $3.75, and a low estimate of $1.50. Experiencing a 8.5% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $2.94.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FiscalNote Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Baldry Roth MKM Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Zach Cummings B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $1.50 $1.75 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Raises Buy $3.75 $3.50 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $3.50 $3.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FiscalNote Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FiscalNote Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for FiscalNote Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind FiscalNote Holdings

FiscalNote Holdings Inc is a provider of global policy and market intelligence solutions. Leveraging AI and analytics, it delivers actionable legal and policy insights for businesses, government institutions, and nonprofits. Its suite of products includes FiscalNote Core, CQ Federal, and EU Issue Tracker, facilitating effective policy management and risk mitigation. With expert analysis from FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, and Dragonfly Eye, it offers geopolitical and market intelligence services. Operating as one segment, it generates revenue by integrating policy intelligence into daily operations. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, with the majority generated from North America.

Key Indicators: FiscalNote Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, FiscalNote Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.44% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FiscalNote Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -50.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FiscalNote Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

