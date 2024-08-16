4 Analysts Have This To Say About Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.89%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $24.00 $24.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $19.00 - Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelis Insurance Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelis Insurance Hldgs analyst ratings.

Get to Know Fidelis Insurance Hldgs Better

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a global (re)insurance company. It classify the business into three underwriting segments, namely Bespoke, Specialty and Reinsurance. Specialty primarily comprises property D&F, energy, marine and aviation lines. Bespoke primarily comprises credit and political risk and other tailored solutions for clients including transactional liabilities and credit insurance. Reinsurance primarily comprises property reinsurance.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -74.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.