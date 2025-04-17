4 Analysts Have This To Say About FB Financial

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $57.0, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.6% lower than the prior average price target of $59.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of FB Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Catherine Mealor |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $52.00|$58.00 | |Stephen Scouten |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $60.00|$58.00 | |Russell Gunther |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Overweight | $58.00|$65.00 | |Stephen Scouten |Piper Sandler |Maintains |Overweight | $58.00|$58.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FB Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FB Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FB Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FB Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind FB Financial

FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. The company segment includes Banking and Mortgage. It generates revenue from the Banking segment which provides a full range of deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers. The Mortgage segment includes the servicing of residential mortgage loans and the packaging and securitization of loans to governmental agencies.

Understanding the Numbers: FB Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: FB Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FB Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): FB Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): FB Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, FB Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

