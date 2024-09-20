4 Analysts Have This To Say About Essential Utilities

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 6.31%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $42.33.

A clear picture of Essential Utilities's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Buy $45.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $42.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $43.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essential Utilities. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essential Utilities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Essential Utilities's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities is a Pennsylvania-based holding company for us water, wastewater, and natural gas distribution utilities. The company's water business serves 3 million people in eight states. Nearly three fourths of its water earnings come from Pennsylvania, primarily suburban Philadelphia. Its Peoples subsidiary serves more than 740,000 gas distribution customers in Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Essential exited its noncore competitive water and energy services businesses.

Essential Utilities: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Essential Utilities's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Essential Utilities's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Utilities's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Utilities's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Essential Utilities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

