4 Analysts Have This To Say About Enova International

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $127.0, with a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $120.67, the current average has increased by 5.25%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Enova International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Joseph Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $136.00 $115.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Raises Buy $129.00 $122.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Vincent Caintic Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $108.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enova International. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Enova International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Enova International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Enova International's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Enova International

Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Consumers apply for credit online, receive a decision almost immediately, and can receive funds within one day. Enova acts as either the lender or a third-party facilitator between borrowers and other lenders. The company earns revenue from interest income, finance charges, and other fees, including fees on the transactions between borrowers and third-party lenders. The majority of revenue comes from the United States. The company realizes similar amounts of revenue from each of its three different products: short-term loans, lines of credit, and installment loans.

Enova International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Enova International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enova International's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enova International's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enova International's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

