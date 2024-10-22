4 Analysts Have This To Say About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boise Cascade, revealing an average target of $143.75, a high estimate of $161.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.13% from the previous average price target of $140.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Boise Cascade. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $136.00 $130.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $161.00 $154.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Underperform $124.00 $120.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $154.00 $159.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Boise Cascade's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two segments namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. Wood Products segment manufactures EWP, consisting of laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the wholesale of building materials. It distributes products such as plywood, OSB, and lumber items such as siding, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing, EWP and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Boise Cascade: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Boise Cascade faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.97% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boise Cascade's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boise Cascade's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

