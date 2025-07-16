4 Analysts Have This To Say About Ardent Health

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.65, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.60. This current average has increased by 1.47% from the previous average price target of $18.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Ardent Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $14.60 $15.50 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ardent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ardent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ardent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ardent Health's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Inc is a provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. With a focus on people and investments in services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare easier to access.

Financial Insights: Ardent Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ardent Health's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.04% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ardent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

