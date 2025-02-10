4 Analysts Have This To Say About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.5, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.45% from the previous average price target of $18.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Arcutis Biotherapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Outperform $20.00 $19.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $19.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Arcutis Biotherapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Arcutis Biotherapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arcutis Biotherapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Arcutis Biotherapeutics's Background

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is a medical dermatology company. It is developing treatments for patients with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. It is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. The company's lead product candidate ZORYVE roflumilast cream, has successfully completed pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in plaque psoriasis, demonstrating symptomatic improvement and favorable tolerability in this population.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Arcutis Biotherapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.44% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arcutis Biotherapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -92.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -24.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcutis Biotherapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, Arcutis Biotherapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARQT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ARQT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.