4 Analysts Have This To Say About Alignment Healthcare

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.5, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $9.75, the current average has increased by 28.21%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alignment Healthcare by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $13.00 $10.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alignment Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alignment Healthcare's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Alignment Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alignment Healthcare's Background

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which customers receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis. The company combines a technology platform and clinical model for more effective health outcomes.

Alignment Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alignment Healthcare displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 51.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alignment Healthcare's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alignment Healthcare's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -22.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alignment Healthcare's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, Alignment Healthcare faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

