4 Analysts Have This To Say About Academy Sports

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $61.5, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.07% increase from the previous average price target of $59.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Academy Sports. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $61.00 $54.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Buy $65.00 -

Delving into Academy Sports's Background

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The product categories of the company are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Academy Sports: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Academy Sports's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Academy Sports adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

