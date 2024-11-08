4 Analysts Assess Yelp: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Yelp (NYSE:YELP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Highlighting a 14.63% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $41.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Yelp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $38.00 $46.00 Nitin Bansal B of A Securities Announces Underperform $30.00 - Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Yelp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Yelp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Yelp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Yelp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates in the online content market based in the United States. It provides a web-based platform and mobile application to bridge the gap between businesses and consumers. The platform assists consumers through product reviews, tips, photos and videos thereby enabling them in making better buying decisions and posting their feedbacks. Its products and services includes Advertising Products and Business Page Products. In addition, it also lets the buyers directly transact with businesses directly through its platform. Yelp generates revenue mainly from the sale of advertising on its website and mobile app to businesses. The company generates majority of the revenue from United States.

Yelp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Yelp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Yelp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

