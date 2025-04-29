4 Analysts Assess Weave Communications: What You Need To Know

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 9.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Weave Communications by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $17.00 $20.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.00 $17.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $20.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Weave Communications. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Weave Communications. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Weave Communications compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Weave Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Weave Communications's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Weave Communications's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Weave Communications analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc is a customer experience and payments software platform tailored for SMB healthcare businesses, that revolutionizes patient interaction from initial contact to billing. It integrates diverse workflows into a unified solution, minimizing manual tasks and maximizing patient engagement. Weave democratizes enterprise-level communication tools, simplifying them for SMBs in a singular platform. Offering varied communication channels, appointment scheduling, payment processing, and more, enhances practitioner-patient relationships and optimizes practice operations. The company has a singular operating segment and revenue primarily from subscription services.

Weave Communications's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Weave Communications's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Weave Communications's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -12.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weave Communications's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weave Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Weave Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEAV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WEAV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.