4 Analysts Assess Victory Capital Holdings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $51.25, along with a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Marking an increase of 3.02%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $49.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Victory Capital Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $59.00 $58.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $59.00 Adam Beatty UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $50.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $39.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victory Capital Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Victory Capital Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Victory Capital Holdings's market standing.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Victory Capital Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.74% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 33.81%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.87.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

