4 Analysts Assess Veritex Holdings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.5, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Experiencing a 4.41% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Veritex Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Tenner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $34.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $31.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veritex Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veritex Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Veritex Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Veritex Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Veritex Holdings

Veritex Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. The bank provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers, which include commercial and retail lending, and the acceptance of checking and savings deposits. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by telephone, mail and personal appointment. The company's primary sources of revenue are derived from interest and dividends earned on loans, debt and equity securities and other financial instruments.

Understanding the Numbers: Veritex Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Veritex Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Veritex Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veritex Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Veritex Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

