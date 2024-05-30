4 Analysts Assess Teva Pharmaceutical Indus: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.17% increase from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Announces Neutral $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Teva Pharmaceutical Indus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, based in Israel, is the leading generic drug manufacturer in the world. Teva derives half of its sales from North America and makes up a high-single-digit percentage of the total number of generic prescriptions in the US. It also has a significant presence in Europe, Japan, Russia, and Israel. Besides generics, Teva has a portfolio of innovative medicines and biosimilars in three main therapeutic areas: central nervous system with Copaxone, Ajovy, and Austedo; respiratory with Qvar and ProAir; and oncology with Truxima, Herzuma, and Bendeka/Treanda. Teva also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, offers contract manufacturing services, and owns Anda, a US-based generic and specialty drug distributor.

Key Indicators: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.64%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

