4 Analysts Assess Terex: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Terex (NYSE:TEX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.5, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.86% lower than the prior average price target of $60.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Terex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $60.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $48.00 $57.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $52.00 $59.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Terex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Terex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Terex's Background

Terex is a top manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing equipment, and specialty equipment, such as material handlers, cranes, and concrete mixer trucks. Its current composition is a result of numerous acquisitions over several decades and a recent shift to focus on its two core segments after divesting a handful of underperforming businesses. Terex's remaining segments see heavy demand in nonresidential construction as well as in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, and materials management.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Terex

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Terex's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terex's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

