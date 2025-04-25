4 Analysts Assess SLM: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $31.75, the current average has increased by 7.09%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SLM. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jeffery Harte |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $33.00|$31.00 | |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $27.00|$30.00 | |Jeffery Harte |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $38.00|$32.00 | |Mark Devries |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $38.00|$34.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SLM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SLM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into SLM's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SLM analyst ratings.

Delving into SLM's Background

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

SLM: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SLM's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.97%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, SLM faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

