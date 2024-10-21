4 Analysts Assess Simmons First Ntl: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Simmons First Ntl (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Simmons First Ntl, presenting an average target of $23.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.2% from the previous average price target of $19.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Simmons First Ntl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $28.00 - Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $20.00 $18.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $21.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Simmons First Ntl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Simmons First Ntl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Simmons First Ntl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Simmons First Ntl: A Closer Look

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking services including consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises construction, single-family residential and commercial loans; non-real estate loans, nonaccrual and past due loans; and credit card loans, student loans and other consumer loans. It also offers a range of products and services such as trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance and small business administration lending. All the business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of the United States.

A Deep Dive into Simmons First Ntl's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Simmons First Ntl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.26% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Simmons First Ntl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simmons First Ntl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simmons First Ntl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Simmons First Ntl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

