4 Analysts Assess ON Semiconductor: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $82.75, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.65%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ON Semiconductor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $64.00 $63.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $87.00 $92.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ON Semiconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ON Semiconductor's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ON Semiconductor analyst ratings.

Discovering ON Semiconductor: A Closer Look

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

ON Semiconductor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ON Semiconductor's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ON Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ON

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Positive

View More Analyst Ratings for ON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.