4 Analysts Assess Sabra Health Care REIT: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT, revealing an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 2.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sabra Health Care REIT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $17.00 Matthew Carletti Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $17.00 $18.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $20.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sabra Health Care REIT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sabra Health Care REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sabra Health Care REIT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sabra Health Care REIT's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Sabra Health Care REIT: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sabra Health Care REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.6% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sabra Health Care REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

