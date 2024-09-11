4 Analysts Assess Roivant Sciences: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Roivant Sciences, presenting an average target of $17.62, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $12.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.65% increase from the previous average price target of $17.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Roivant Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chi Fong B of A Securities Raises Neutral $12.50 $12.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roivant Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Roivant Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Roivant Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Roivant Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Roivant Sciences's Background

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. It also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. Its drug candidate VTAMA (tapinarof) is a treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients and is in its commercial stage. The other drug candidates in their different stages of development are; Batoclimab, IMVT-1402, Brepocitinib, Namilumab, and others.

Roivant Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roivant Sciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 154.96% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 172.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roivant Sciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roivant Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Roivant Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

