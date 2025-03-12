4 Analysts Assess Rayonier: What You Need To Know

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. A decline of 10.3% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rayonier. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Collin Mings Raymond James Announces Outperform $31.00 - Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $33.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rayonier. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rayonier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rayonier's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Rayonier's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rayonier: A Closer Look

Rayonier Inc owns and manages over 2 million acres of timberland in the United States. It is one of the largest private landowners in North America. The firm also owns timberland in New Zealand. Rayonier is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities.

Key Indicators: Rayonier's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rayonier's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 55.39% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Rayonier's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 45.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rayonier's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Rayonier's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

