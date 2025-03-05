4 Analysts Assess Oceaneering International: What You Need To Know

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.25, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.4% from the previous average price target of $24.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Oceaneering International's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $26.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Neutral $30.00 - Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Hold $27.00 $26.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oceaneering International. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Oceaneering International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oceaneering International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Oceaneering International's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Oceaneering International analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Oceaneering International's Background

Oceaneering International Inc is a provider of engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. A majority of its products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. The company's business segments are Integrity Management and Digital Solutions, Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies. Maximum revenue is generated from its Subsea Robotics segment, which provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, underwater surveys, tooling, and other activities. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States, followed by Africa, Norway, Brazil, and other regions.

Oceaneering International's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Oceaneering International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.99% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Oceaneering International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oceaneering International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Oceaneering International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OII

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight May 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Aug 2020 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for OII

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.