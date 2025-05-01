4 Analysts Assess NorthWestern Energy Group: What You Need To Know

NorthWestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $60.25, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $56.00. Marking an increase of 2.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $58.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of NorthWestern Energy Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $62.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $59.00 $56.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Lowers Overweight $56.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NorthWestern Energy Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NorthWestern Energy Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NorthWestern Energy Group compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NorthWestern Energy Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into NorthWestern Energy Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NorthWestern Energy Group analyst ratings.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc provides electricity and natural gas services in the Upper Midwest and Northwest of the U.S. in the states of Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. The company's primary segments include Electric utility operations, which include the generation, purchase, transmission, and distribution of electricity, and Natural Gas utility operations, which include the production, purchase, transmission, storage, and distribution of natural gas. The company uses thermal, wind, hydro, or renewable energy in varying quantities, depending on the location of the facilities, to generate power. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Electric utility operations segment.

Breaking Down NorthWestern Energy Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining NorthWestern Energy Group's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NorthWestern Energy Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NorthWestern Energy Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NorthWestern Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NorthWestern Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NWE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NWE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.