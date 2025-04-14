4 Analysts Assess MRC Global: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.25, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.96% lower than the prior average price target of $16.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of MRC Global's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $13.00|$15.00 | |Chris Dankert |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $17.00|$18.00 | |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $16.00|$17.00 | |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $15.00|$17.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MRC Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MRC Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MRC Global compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MRC Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MRC Global's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MRC Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind MRC Global

MRC Global Inc distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to diversified gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets. It provides supply chain solutions, technical product service and a digital platform for customers globally. It offers a range of PVF, oilfield supply, valve automation and modification, measurement, instrumentation, and other general and specialty products. Its geographical segments include the United States and International. It generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: MRC Global's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining MRC Global's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.4% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MRC Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MRC Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MRC Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MRC Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

