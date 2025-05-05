4 Analysts Assess Motorola Solutions: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Motorola Solutions, revealing an average target of $514.5, a high estimate of $527.00, and a low estimate of $505.00. A decline of 2.97% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Motorola Solutions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $511.00 $527.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $515.00 $570.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $527.00 $529.00 Erik Lapinski Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $505.00 $495.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Motorola Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Motorola Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Motorola Solutions compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Motorola Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Motorola Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Motorola Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Motorola Solutions analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Motorola Solutions: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Motorola Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solutions's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Motorola Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Motorola Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.