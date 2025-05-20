4 Analysts Assess Macrogenics: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $3.25, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average has decreased by 43.48% from the previous average price target of $5.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Macrogenics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $3.00 $5.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Lowers Hold $5.00 $6.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $3.00 $8.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $2.00 $4.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Macrogenics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Macrogenics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Macrogenics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Macrogenics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Macrogenics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Macrogenics Better

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It's a pipeline of product candidates designed to target either various tumor-associated antigens or immune checkpoint molecules. The company has three proprietary product candidates in clinical development: lorigerlimab, a bispecific DART molecule that targets checkpoint inhibitors PD-1 and CTLA-4; MGC026, an ADC that targets B7-H3 and delivers a novel topoisomerase I inhibitor (TOP1i)-based linker-payload, and MGC028, an ADC that targets ADAM9 and delivers a novel TOP1i-based linker-payload.

Macrogenics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Macrogenics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -311.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macrogenics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -42.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macrogenics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Macrogenics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

