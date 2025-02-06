4 Analysts Assess LiveRamp Holdings: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.0, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.26% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LiveRamp Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of LiveRamp Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of LiveRamp Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LiveRamp Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind LiveRamp Holdings

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a global technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of LiveRamp Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LiveRamp Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.02% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LiveRamp Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiveRamp Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RAMP

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RAMP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.