4 Analysts Assess Kohl's: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.31, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $11.25. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 15.1%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kohl's by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $17.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $11.25 $13.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Hold $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kohl's. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kohl's's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Kohl's's market standing.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,178 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Breaking Down Kohl's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Kohl's's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.59%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kohl's's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

