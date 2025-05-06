4 Analysts Assess James River Gr Hldgs: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for James River Gr Hldgs, revealing an average target of $6.06, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Experiencing a 12.68% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.94.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive James River Gr Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $6.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $5.00 $6.00 Casey Alexander Compass Point Lowers Buy $6.25 $7.75

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to James River Gr Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of James River Gr Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

James River Group Holdings Ltd owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It reports business into three segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment, which is the key revenue driver, offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and excess property insurance products; The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on niche classes within the standard insurance markets with a primary focus on fronting business, where it retains a minority share of the risk and seek to earn fee income by allowing other carriers and producers to use its licensure, ratings, expertise and infrastructure, and the Corporate and other segment consists of the management and treasury activities of holding companies, and equity compensation for the group.

James River Gr Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: James River Gr Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -41.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: James River Gr Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -74.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): James River Gr Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): James River Gr Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: James River Gr Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.66.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

