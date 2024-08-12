4 Analysts Assess IonQ: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for IonQ, revealing an average target of $13.25, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.28% lower than the prior average price target of $16.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of IonQ by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.00 $11.50 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $15.00 $21.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to IonQ. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IonQ compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IonQ's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Financial Insights: IonQ

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: IonQ's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 106.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IonQ's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -330.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IonQ's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IonQ's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

