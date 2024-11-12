4 Analysts Assess Hudson Pacific Properties: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.88, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A decline of 11.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hudson Pacific Properties is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Lowers Hold $5.00 $5.50 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $4.50 $5.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $6.00 $7.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.00 $4.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hudson Pacific Properties. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Pacific Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hudson Pacific Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hudson Pacific Properties's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hudson Pacific Properties's Background

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Hudson Pacific Properties's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hudson Pacific Properties's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hudson Pacific Properties's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -21.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hudson Pacific Properties's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

