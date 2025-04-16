4 Analysts Assess Hillman Solns: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Hillman Solns (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $11.25, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Highlighting a 15.09% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $13.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Hillman Solns's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Manthey |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $9.00|$12.00 | |Matthew Bouley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $8.00|$11.00 | |Reuben Garner |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $16.00|$16.00 | |David Manthey |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $12.00|$14.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hillman Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Hillman Solns's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hillman Solns

Hillman Solutions Corp is a provider of hardware-related products and related merchandising services to retail markets in North America. The company sells its products to hardware stores, home centers, mass merchants, pet supply stores, and other retail outlets. Its product lines include thousands of small parts such as fasteners and related hardware items; threaded rod and metal shapes; keys and accessories; builder's hardware; personal protective equipment, such as gloves and eye-wear; and identification items, such as tags and letters, numbers, and signs. The segments of the company are Hardware and Protective Solutions, which is the key revenue-generating segment; Robotics and Digital Solutions; and Canada. It has a business presence in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Hillman Solns: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hillman Solns's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.5% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hillman Solns's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hillman Solns's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hillman Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

