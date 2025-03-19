4 Analysts Assess HealthEquity: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for HealthEquity, revealing an average target of $117.25, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.83% from the previous average price target of $109.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of HealthEquity among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $112.00 $112.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $112.00 $112.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $110.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HealthEquity. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of HealthEquity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HealthEquity's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into HealthEquity's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HealthEquity analyst ratings.

Get to Know HealthEquity Better

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, andinvestment adviceto grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: HealthEquity's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HealthEquity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.55% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: HealthEquity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HealthEquity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): HealthEquity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: HealthEquity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HQY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Dec 2021 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HQY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.