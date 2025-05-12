4 Analysts Assess Groupon: What You Need To Know

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.75, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $13.00, the current average has increased by 28.85%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Groupon by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $15.00 $9.00 Sean McGowan Roth MKM Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $19.00 $14.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $9.00 $8.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Groupon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Groupon's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Groupon Inc acts as the middleman between consumers and merchants, offering products and services at discounts via its online store. It offers consumers daily deals from local merchants. The company's operations are organized into two segments: North America and International. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America. The company generates revenue from transactions during which the company generates commissions by selling goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. Revenue also includes commissions the company earn when customers make purchases with retailers using digital coupons accessed through its digital properties.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Groupon's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Groupon's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Groupon's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -125.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Groupon's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

