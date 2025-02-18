4 Analysts Assess Geron: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Geron, presenting an average target of $6.38, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Experiencing a 3.63% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Geron by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $3.50 $5.50 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Geron. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Geron compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Geron's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Geron's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Geron analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Geron

Geron Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of cancer treatments. The company's drug in development, Imelstat, is being tested for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are disorders of the blood, and myelofibrosis, which is a rare blood cancer affecting bone marrow. The company earns revenue through collaboration agreements, milestones, royalties, and licensing arrangements. Geron possesses various rights to this drug. The company operates as a single segment being, the development of therapeutic products for oncology.

A Deep Dive into Geron's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Geron displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17138.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -93.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Geron's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GERN

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Baird Initiates Coverage On Outperform Aug 2020 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Aug 2020 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GERN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.