4 Analysts Assess FormFactor: What You Need To Know

Ratings for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 25.85% lower than the prior average price target of $51.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FormFactor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vedvati Shrotre Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $33.00 $43.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Hold $42.00 $48.00 Vedvati Shrotre Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $43.00 $50.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $34.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FormFactor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FormFactor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FormFactor compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FormFactor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for FormFactor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into FormFactor's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into FormFactor's Background

FormFactor Inc is a provider of electrical and optical test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product lifecycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test.. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Probe Cards Segment and the Systems Segment. Sales of probe cards and analytical probes are included in the Probe Cards Segment, while sales of probe stations and thermal sub-systems are included in the Systems Segment. Probe cards generate the maximum revenue from its operations. It offers multiple product lines which include analytical probes, probe stations, thermal sub-systems, and related services.

FormFactor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, FormFactor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.68% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: FormFactor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FormFactor's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: FormFactor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

