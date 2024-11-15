4 Analysts Assess ESCO Technologies: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $148.75, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average has increased by 2.59% from the previous average price target of $145.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of ESCO Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Announces Buy $150.00 - Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ESCO Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ESCO Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ESCO Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ESCO Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc sells engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. The firm operates in three segments: Aerospace and Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG) and RF Shielding and Test (Test). The Aerospace and Defense segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration and naval products. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions. The Test segment provides its customers with the ability to identify, measure and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy.

ESCO Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ESCO Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ESCO Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ESCO Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ESCO Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, ESCO Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

