4 Analysts Assess Ensign Group: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $162.75, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. This current average has decreased by 0.36% from the previous average price target of $163.33.

A clear picture of Ensign Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $155.00 $155.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Raises Outperform $166.00 $165.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $155.00 $170.00 A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $175.00 -

Ensign Group Inc provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. Its regional subsidiaries oversee skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, mobile ancillary, and urgent care operations. Medicare and Medicaid programs contribute a majority of revenue received for Ensign's services. The firm operates through two segments, Skilled services, and Standard Bearer. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment comprises of properties owned by the company through its captive REIT and leased to skilled nursing and assisted living operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the skilled services segment.

Key Indicators: Ensign Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ensign Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ensign Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ensign Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ensign Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ensign Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

