4 Analysts Assess Enovix: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enovix, revealing an average target of $18.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 18.89% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Enovix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Bill Peterson |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $10.00|$15.00 | |Mickey Legg |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $15.00|$25.00 | |Anthony Stoss |Craig-Hallum |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$20.00 | |Derek Soderberg |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $30.00|$30.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Enovix. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enovix compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Enovix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Enovix's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Enovix: A Closer Look

Enovix Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing Lithium-ion, or Li-ion, battery cells. It uses BreakFlow and Encapsulation technologies to manufacture high capacity and resilient batteries. The company's product portfolio comprises power disc batteries, flexible lithium-ion polymer batteries, superior lithium-ion polymer batteries, active silicon lithium-ion cells, and others. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from its customers in South Korea, followed by Switzerland, Norway, the United States, Taiwan, and other regions.

Financial Milestones: Enovix's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enovix's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Enovix's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -385.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enovix's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enovix's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Enovix's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

