4 Analysts Assess Enanta Pharma: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.0, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average represents a 1.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enanta Pharma. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $21.00 $22.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Enanta Pharma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enanta Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enanta Pharma's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Enanta Pharma's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Enanta Pharma's Background

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company focused on the research and development of molecule drugs to cure viral infections and liver diseases. The targeted diseases are hepatitis C, hepatitis B, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and the respiratory syncytial virus. The novelty of company research is a specific direct-acting antiviral inhibitor against the hepatitis C virus. The company's inhibitors have been developed in collaboration with AbbVie. AbbVie markets the protease inhibitor, paritaprevir, while other inhibitors are in the pipeline.

Key Indicators: Enanta Pharma's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Enanta Pharma's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enanta Pharma's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -126.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enanta Pharma's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Enanta Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

